Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

DSM stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

