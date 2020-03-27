Advisor Group Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.62. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

