Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,231 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,239,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

