Advisor Group Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 457,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 375,317 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

RMT opened at $5.75 on Friday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

In other Royce Micro Capital Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

