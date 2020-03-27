Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $58.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1881 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.