Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in J2 Global by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,114,000.

A number of research firms have commented on JCOM. ValuEngine raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $69.71 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

