Advisor Group Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 6,818.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $34.26 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15.

