Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.87% of Invesco Shipping ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF by 132,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SEA opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0721 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

