Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of PennantPark Investment worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennantPark Investment news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,633.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,754.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 128,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,678 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.06.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.74%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

