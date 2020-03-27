Advisor Group Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 18.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 95,751 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,515,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after acquiring an additional 318,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 483.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 613,167 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Infosys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

