Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

PIZ stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $30.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

