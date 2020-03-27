Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $342.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 25,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 49,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $271,340.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,811,044.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 and sold 257,813 shares valued at $1,409,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

