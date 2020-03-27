Advisor Group Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10,096.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 407,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,856 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE JEF opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.