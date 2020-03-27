LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €106.00 by Berenberg Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.98 ($136.02).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €98.32 ($114.33) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($114.53). The company’s 50-day moving average is €106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.79.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

