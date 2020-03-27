Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €450.00 ($523.26) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €655.00 ($761.63) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €545.00 ($633.72) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €569.20 ($661.86).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €490.40 ($570.23) on Wednesday. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €589.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €661.19.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Analyst Recommendations for Rational (FRA:RAA)

