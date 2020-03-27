Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($37.79) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.72 ($35.72).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €23.96 ($27.86) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.14. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Latest News

