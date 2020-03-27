Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €5.50 ($6.40) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.54 ($8.77).

FRA:SHA opened at €5.60 ($6.51) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.62 and its 200 day moving average is €8.52.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

