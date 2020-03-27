Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €83.00 by Berenberg Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.56 ($102.98).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €81.22 ($94.44) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.08. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

