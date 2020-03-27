ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €13.00 by Baader Bank

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.12) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 155.80% from the company’s current price.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.25 ($13.08) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.73).

Shares of TKA opened at €5.08 ($5.91) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.22. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

