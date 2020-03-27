ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €8.00 by Morgan Stanley

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.42% from the stock’s previous close.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.25 ($13.08) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.73).

TKA stock opened at €5.08 ($5.91) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.22. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

