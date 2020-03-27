Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €14.50 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €14.50 ($16.86) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DEQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.16 ($29.25).

DEQ opened at €12.18 ($14.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.61. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a 1-year high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

