Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Cancom (ETR:COK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.40 ($69.07).

ETR COK opened at €36.48 ($42.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. Cancom has a 12-month low of €31.20 ($36.28) and a 12-month high of €57.10 ($66.40). The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €45.28 and its 200-day moving average is €49.98.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

