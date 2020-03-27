Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Daimler (ETR:DAI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.71 ($50.82).

Shares of DAI opened at €29.59 ($34.40) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.40 and a 200 day moving average of €45.24. Daimler has a one year low of €27.82 ($32.34) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

