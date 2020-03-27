Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a €44.30 ($51.51) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.38 ($50.44).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €36.24 ($42.14) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.85.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Analyst Recommendations for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

