Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €24.00 ($27.91) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GYC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.50 ($27.33).

FRA GYC opened at €19.25 ($22.38) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.42). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.08.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

