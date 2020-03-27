Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €24.00 ($27.91) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GYC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.50 ($27.33).

FRA GYC opened at €19.25 ($22.38) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.42). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.08.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Analyst Recommendations for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Grand City Properties PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank
Grand City Properties PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Investors Buy High Volume of Sierra Wireless Call Options
Investors Buy High Volume of Sierra Wireless Call Options
Stein Mart, Inc. Short Interest Update
Stein Mart, Inc. Short Interest Update
Short Interest in SLM Corp Rises By 371.1%
Short Interest in SLM Corp Rises By 371.1%
Sitime Corp Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in March
Sitime Corp Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in March


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report