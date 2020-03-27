Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €48.00 ($55.81) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.47 ($70.31).

Shares of FRA stock opened at €39.00 ($45.35) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.87. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

