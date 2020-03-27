Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €48.00 ($55.81) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.47 ($70.31).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA stock opened at €39.00 ($45.35) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.87. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.