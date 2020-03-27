Investors Buy High Volume of Sierra Wireless Call Options (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,947 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,493% compared to the typical volume of 185 call options.

SWIR stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

