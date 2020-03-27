Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Short Interest Update

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, an increase of 269.6% from the February 27th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stein Mart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Stein Mart worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

SMRT stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.41. Stein Mart has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

