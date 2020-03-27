Short Interest in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Rises By 371.1%

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,937,000 shares, a growth of 371.1% from the February 27th total of 11,450,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,879,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.