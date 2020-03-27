Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in March

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 27th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Sitime alerts:

SITM opened at $21.55 on Friday. Sitime has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.57 million and a P/E ratio of -34.21.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sitime will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $13,632,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $11,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $8,288,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $7,902,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $5,584,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.