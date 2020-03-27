Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the February 27th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 360,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,790 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.
Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $108.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
