Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 188.0% from the February 27th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:SELF opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.48. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 429,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 243,372 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Global Self Storage in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Global Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

