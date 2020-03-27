Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 27th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SFBC opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

