Short Interest in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Drops By 64.2%

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the February 27th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBPH. ValuEngine raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

SBPH opened at $1.06 on Friday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.26.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

