Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,907,200 shares, a growth of 518.0% from the February 27th total of 308,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

