Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,948,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the February 27th total of 6,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,614,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $949.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

