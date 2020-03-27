Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,948,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the February 27th total of 6,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,614,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $949.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.