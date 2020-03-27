Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the February 27th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

