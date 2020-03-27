Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the February 27th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.45.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
