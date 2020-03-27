Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Drops By 28.6%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 27th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SMIT stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 36.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

