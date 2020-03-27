Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,197,600 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 27th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.75) on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 1,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

