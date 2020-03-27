Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the February 27th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SHBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,667,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 142,397 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 211,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 576,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $10.51 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.