Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Up 58.5% in March

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 27th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 271,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,230,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $18,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Scpharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

SCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

