Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 506,900 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the February 27th total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.14 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. Analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.