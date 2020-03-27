Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Down 30.9% in March

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,596,300 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the February 27th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

RYTM stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.39, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $633.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

