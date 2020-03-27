Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nabors Industries (NBR)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/20/2020 – Nabors Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 3/19/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
  • 3/19/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
  • 3/17/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating.
  • 3/17/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
  • 3/16/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.
  • 3/11/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/9/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
  • 3/9/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
  • 2/24/2020 – Nabors Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -3.03%.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nabors Industries
Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nabors Industries
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Senseonics
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Senseonics
Hibbett Sports – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Hibbett Sports – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Immunic
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Immunic
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Team17 Group
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Team17 Group
City Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet
City Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report