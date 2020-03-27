Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Team17 Group (TM17)

Team17 Group (LON: TM17) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2020 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/11/2020 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/10/2020 – Team17 Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/10/2020 – Team17 Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 635 ($8.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/24/2020 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/14/2020 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

TM17 opened at GBX 535 ($7.04) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 496.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 390.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Team17 Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 560 ($7.37).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

