CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Apple makes up 2.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,080.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

