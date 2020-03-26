Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,339 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,375 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,624 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,028,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,012,000 after purchasing an additional 294,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

