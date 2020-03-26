Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ross Jay Kari acquired 5,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,870.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Yoder acquired 2,500 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $29,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,444 shares of company stock valued at $264,843. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. Raymond James downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $454.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

