Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,466 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,080.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

