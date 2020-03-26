Edgewood Management LLC Purchases 2,890 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $245.52 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1,080.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

